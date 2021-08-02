  • SENSEX
Explained: How e-RUPI works and who can issue it

Updated : August 02, 2021 23:06:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 'e-RUPI', a pre-paid digital payment voucher, which can help plug leakages in distributing government subsidies.

To begin with, e-RUPI facility is available for health services and will be expanded to other segments.

"Today, the country is giving a new dimension to digital governance. e-RUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making digital transactions, and DBT more effective. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery," the Prime Minister said while launching e-RUPI.

CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh explains how e-RUPI works and who can issue it.

Watch video for more.
