December's consumer price index (CPI) inflation print has come in at a 5-month high while index of industrial production (IIP) in November grew at only 1.4 percent. Also, the consumer inflation in the United States has come in at 7 percent for the month of December, the highest level since 1982.

December's consumer price index (CPI) inflation print has come in at a 5-month high while index of industrial production (IIP) in November grew at only 1.4 percent. Also, the consumer inflation in the United States has come in at 7 percent for the month of December, the highest level since 1982.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.