Experts’ take on growth trickling down in India’s informal sector

Is growth trickling down to the informal sector and reflecting in informal sector employment? What’s the picture going forward? To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh spoke to Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO of CMIE; Amit Basole, Associate Professor-Economics at Azim Premji University; and Vidhya Soundararajan, Assistant Professor-Economics at IIT Bombay.

India’s listed staffing companies like Info Edge, TeamLease Services, and Quess Corp are reporting strong hiring -- levels not seen in 15 years. But what’s the larger employment picture for the economy? Is it all a formal sector gain, thanks to the k-shaped recovery? Is growth trickling down to the informal sector and reflecting in informal sector employment? What’s the picture going forward? To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh spoke to Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO of CMIE; Amit Basole, Associate Professor-Economics at Azim Premji University; and Vidhya Soundararajan, Assistant Professor-Economics at IIT Bombay.

Vyas said, “There is a great demand for labour in many sectors. The biggest, of course, is the IT sector which has been craving for labour and in a very big way. The only problem is that this demand is not enough to cover the hole that we created in 2021. To say that there’s a big increase in the demand for labour is not a miss, but not the complete (picture).”

Read Here

Basole said, “In the informal sector … there is a recovery of sorts — the hole that Mahesh Vyas is speaking is being filled up in terms of jobs coming back, and to an extent incomes are coming back. But in real terms, incomes are still lower than what they were before COVID hit.”

Soundararajan said, “All traditional informal jobs could start showing up in the formal sector because of the increase in contractualised workforce. So increased hiring from TeamLease and Quess Corp, for example, might show up as formal sector jobs. So we may be not be absorbing those informal sector jobs in the economy. We need to keep track of data coming from some of these organisations in order to keep better track of the economy.”

Watch accompanying video for more

Also Read: HCL Tech says attrition stabilising and fresher hiring to be scaled up