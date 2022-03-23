Experts discuss record exports in FY22 and Chinese foreign minister to visit India

India's merchandise exports have hit a record high of $400 billion. Prime Minister Modi tweeted this morning that annual merchandise exports have achieved the 400 billion target 9 days ahead of schedule. To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Anup Wadhawan, Former Commerce Secretary, and Bharat Joshi, Co-Chairman of CII Natl Committee on Logistics and MD at Associated Container Terminals.

In FY21, India recorded merchandise exports worth $292 billion. There were several disruptions in FY21 due to the pandemic. In FY22 so far, merchandise exports have seen a growth of 37 percent to hit the $400 billion mark. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal hailed the milestone as a testimony to the grit, determination, and self-confidence of entrepreneurs, industry, and farmers.

China's foreign minister Wang Yi is arriving on a 2-day visit to India this week. This is the first visit by a senior Chinese leader since the border clashes between Indian and Chinese troops near the line of actual control. However, there has been no official confirmation on the visit from either side. Foreign minister is expected to meet with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar - however it is unclear if he would be meeting Prime Minister. So will Wang Yi's visit help in easing some of the tensions between the two nations? To discuss this CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent for The Hindu.

