Expert panel on future taxation policy for tobacco unable to submit final report to Finance Ministry ahead of Budget 2022: Sources

Ahead of Budget 2022, the Finance Ministry is independently evaluating the tax structure with respect to tobacco. The panel on future taxation policy for tobacco was unable to submit its final report to the Finance Ministry, sources told CNBC-TV18.

An expert group was constituted in October 2021, under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to recommend future taxation policy for tobacco products in the country to be considered in the upcoming budget and future budgets.

However, sources have indicated that the expert panel has not been able to give its final recommendations to the Finance Ministry yet.

CNBC-TV18 has learned the government-nominated panel has been unable to submit its report. Also, it has met only twice and could not convene the final meetings to conclude their recommendations.

