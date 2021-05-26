  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 380 points, Nifty ends above 15,300 led by IT, auto stocks
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Business

Exclusive: Uday Kotak on India's COVID fight, vaccination drive and economy

Updated : May 26, 2021 22:42:13 IST

Come the 31st of May, veteran banker Uday Kotak would be stepping down as the president of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and handing over the baton to TV Narendran.

Kotak took charge as the CII president in June last year amidst a raging COVID pandemic that has claimed over 3 lakh lives so far.

Over the last one year, he has been at the forefront of strategising the industry body's response to the pandemic and giving valuable inputs on how to minimise the financial hit.

Earlier this month, the CII had urged the Modi government to consider curtailing all non-essential economic activity to contain the spread of the virus. Though not a national lockdown, strict curbs are in force in almost all states across India.

India's unemployment rate, as per CMIE stands at over 11 percent as of yesterday compared to 8 percent in the month of April.

These have come as a deterrent to economic recovery. Infact, major brokerages have downgraded their GDP forecasts for FY22.

The tardy pace of vaccination remains a concern as well. Only 3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.

So amidst all this, how should India Inc. go about formulating its re-opening roadmap? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Uday Kotak, Outgoing President of CII, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement