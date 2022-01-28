Exclusive: Centre considering income support scheme for unorganised workers in urban areas

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government is considering rolling out an income support scheme for unorganised workers in urban areas. It is learnt that the scheme is likely to extend basic salary and other social security benefits through the direct benefit transfer format.

However the contours of the scheme are yet to be finalised.

Recently, labour ministry was asked to setup a database of unorganised workers after the mass exodus of migrant labourers post the first lockdown.

According to labour ministry 23 crore unorganised workers have already registered with e-SHRAM portal.

