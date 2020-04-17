Exclusive: Can work with 1% revenue impact on GDP, says Chief Economic Adviser

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : April 17, 2020 02:36 PM IST

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, the Chief Economic Adviser, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, said that the steps announced by RBI on Friday are very important and it will help bring stability. He further added that the government revenue may fall by up to one percent of GDP.

"GDP estimates will have to be changed multiple times given the uncertainty. Can work with 1 percent revenue impact on GDP," he explained.

Explained: How RBI is trying to help small businesses with Friday’s liquidity measures

“Debt & fiscal deficit becomes an issue if growth stalls. We have to look at estimates in a dynamic and not in an absolute manner,” Subramanian added.