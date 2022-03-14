EPFO proposes interest rate cut: Finance Ministry to ratify decision soon

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has proposed to slash interest rates for the fiscal year 2021-2022 from 8.5 percent to an 8.1 percent, the lowest in more than four decades.

It is the lowest in over four decades. From here, EPFO, as a body, has approved this interest rate of 8.1 percent, it will go to the finance ministry for a final ratification. Once that happens, then the process of crediting it to accounts of EPF subscriber would start.

This affects about 6 crore salaried workers, the interest rate which one receives at the end of the year towards the retirement fund. However, one needs to consider the fact that the returns given by the EPF are still much more superior as compared to a lot of other governments small saving schemes.

