Editor’s take: Why trade deficit was at record high in November

India's trade deficit for November came in at an all-time high of USD 23.27 billion, largely due to a continued surge in imports. This is the third month in a row that the trade deficit has come in at USD 20 billion or higher, which is a bit of a worry. The average number used to be USD 15 billion.

The imports are 57 percent higher year-on-year (YoY) at USD 53.15 billion. Imports have been at over USD 50 billion for the third month in a row. The average used to be largely in the USD 40 billion. The biggest reason appears to be commodity prices and not the amount that is being imported.

Exports are up 26 percent YoY at USD 29.9 billion. The exports tally is below USD 30 billion and it is the lowest since February 2021.

It should impact rupee. The deficit is not worrisome yet as Q1 saw a current account surplus. Q1 trade deficit was USD 30 billion. The Q3 trade deficit is likely to end at USD 65 billion going by the current rate.

