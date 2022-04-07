Editor's take: All eyes on inflation forecast in crucial RBI monetary policy; relief rally a possibility

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its policy decision on Friday. It is widely agreed that this is going to be one of the most crucial policies of recent times amid uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and commodity prices going through the roof.

Perhaps for the first time since the pandemic, inflation has emerged as a bigger concern than growth for the MPC. Thus comments on the subject and the projection for the road head will be keenly watched.

The markets are expected to stay unruffled and may also witness a relief rally if rates are left unchanged.

Watch the accompanying video as Latha Venkatesh gets an editor’s take on what to expect from the policy.