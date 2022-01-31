Economic Survey: Sanjeev Sanyal says contact-based services hit hard by COVID, needs free road to grow

Guarded on GDP, upbeat on fiscal headroom and wary of inflation -- that in essence is the summary of the 440-page economic survey which was tabled in parliament today on the eve of the union budget. The survey expects a GDP growth rate of 9.2 percent this year and is projecting a growth rate of 8 to 8.5 percent for the upcoming financial year. It said the government has fiscal space for additional spending if necessary and fiscal consolidation is on track.

Guarded on GDP, upbeat on fiscal headroom and wary of inflation -- that in essence is the summary of the 440-page economic survey which was tabled in parliament today on the eve of the union budget.

The survey was authored by principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal and his team. This after KV Subramanian decided to resign as the chief economic advisor before the end of his term.

The survey expects a GDP growth rate of 9.2 percent this year and is projecting a growth rate of 8 to 8.5 percent for the upcoming financial year. However, achieving this is contingent on a normal monsoon, no pandemic-related shocks, an "orderly" withdrawal of liquidity by global central banks and oil prices staying below USD 75 per barrel.

The survey's GDP growth forecast is well below the IMF's projection of 9 percent and the World Bank's projection of 8.7 percent. Only the Asian Development Bank is expecting GDP growth rate of 7.5 percent which is below what the economic survey is projecting.

The survey is optimistic on the fiscal roadmap. It said the government has fiscal space for additional spending if necessary and fiscal consolidation is on track.

The one point of concern is inflation. The survey highlighted the rise in input costs and global commodity prices saying India needs to be wary of imported inflation.

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said key theme of economic survey is agile policy making. He said the survey has provided a range with clear and transparent set of assumptions.

He said contact-based services have been particularly hit by COVID and needs to get a free road to grow.

