Economic survey estimates 8-8.5% GDP for FY23; experts weigh in

The economic survey has been presented and it makes some important assumptions in terms of the GDP growth which has been estimated at 8-8.5 percent for FY23. The survey also makes the case that there is fiscal space to ramp up capex.

The economic survey has been presented and it makes some important assumptions in terms of the GDP growth which has been estimated at 8-8.5 percent for FY23.

The survey also makes the case that there is fiscal space to ramp up capex. It also highlights the dangers in terms of high commodity prices but believes that even if there is global liquidity tightening, India has enough reserves to be able to weather any challenges.

To discuss the key takeaways from the economic survey, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group CEA at SBI.

Watch video for more.