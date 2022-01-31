Economic Survey 2022, here’s what it means according to experts

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman at Forbes Marshall, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, and Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman- CII Natl Council on Infra Sector and infra sector expert on what they make of the Economic Survey as well as their expectations from Budget 2022.

Guarded on GDP growth estimate, upbeat on fiscal headroom, and wary of inflation - that in essence is the summary of the 440-page Economic Survey which was tabled in parliament on Monday on the eve of the Union Budget. The survey was authored by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal and his team, this after KV Subramanian tenure ended as the chief economic adviser and he left in December.

The survey expects a GDP growth rate of 9.2 percent this year and is projecting a growth rate of 8 to 8.5 percent for the upcoming financial year. However, achieving this is contingent on a normal monsoon, no pandemic-related shocks, an "orderly" withdrawal of liquidity by global central banks and oil prices staying below $75.

The survey is optimistic on the fiscal roadmap. It said the government has fiscal space for additional spending if necessary and fiscal consolidation is on track.

The one point of concern is inflation. The survey highlighted the rise in input costs and global commodity prices saying India needs to be wary of imported inflation.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman at Forbes Marshall, Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, and Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman- CII Natl Council on Infra Sector and infra sector expert on what they make of the Economic Survey as well as their expectations from Budget 2022.

