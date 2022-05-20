Does India need an urban employment scheme? Experts discuss ways to address inequity

The top 1 percent of India’s population earns 6-7 percent of total income; the top 10 percent earn more than 30 percent of total income, while the bottom 50 percent share 22 percent of total income. These are some of the grim statistics compiled by Professor Amit Kapoor of Stanford University for the Institute for Competitiveness. The report titled, ‘State of inequality in India’, urges the government, among other recommendations, to introduce a basic income for all Indians, and also an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas.

The top 1 percent of India’s population earns 6-7 percent of total income; the top 10 percent earn more than 30 percent of total income, while the bottom 50 percent share 22 percent of total income.

That's not all, for the 3 years since 2017, the income of the top 1 percent grew by 15 percent per annum; income of bottom 50 percent grew by 3.9 percent and this is the worst - income of bottom 10 percent fell by 1 percent.

These are some of the grim statistics compiled by Professor Amit Kapoor of Stanford University for the Institute for Competitiveness.

The report titled, ‘State of inequality in India’, urges the government, among other recommendations, to introduce a basic income for all Indians, and also an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas.

To discuss the findings and recommendations of the report, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Charan Singh, CEO of Egrow Foundation; Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of Institute for Competitiveness and Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group CEA at SBI.

Watch video for more.