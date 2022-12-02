Digital rupee is live! Process to withdraw money from app is glitch free, say experts

Indians can now shop using a digital rupee. Though it's still in the pilot stage, on December 1, four banks -- State Bank of India , ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank -- sent emails to a select group of their customers to download an e-wallet. Users can transfer money from a savings account to this wallet and then spend this cash to buy from vendors who have been given the QR code.

Eventually, this system shall expand to more banks and more customers. But how was day one and will people really want a digital rupee so badly when payments can be made via UPI?

The onboarding process of downloading a wallet and the ability to withdraw money has been reasonably glitch free , Madhivanan Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer at IDFC First Bank said.

“It has been done in a very calibrated manner. As we recruit more and more people into the pilot and equally have more and more merchants coming across, I expect the momentum to grow up,” he added.

Ajay Rajan, the Senior Group President and Head of Transaction Banking at Yes Bank also hailed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the conceptualised process. “I don’t think the scale and the gravity of what has been launched as a pilot has yet sunk in but we do have a new digital currency in the country,” he further said.

The remarks come after the RBI on Thursday launched the first pilot project for retail digital rupee in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.

The retail digital rupee (e₹-R) project has started in a closed user group with the participation of four lenders as well as customers and merchants. The launch was a month after the central bank started a pilot in the digital rupee - wholesale on November 1.

In the second phase of retail digital rupee project, nine more cities and four more banks will be included.

The e₹-R is in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender and would offer "features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality", according to the RBI.

"As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks," the central bank said while announcing the pilot project on November 29.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video