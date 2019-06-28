Delayed monsoon pushes rainfall deficiency to 35%: IMD

VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : June 28, 2019 12:36 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that although the monsoon activity is improving now, the rainfall deficiency stands at 35 percent as of today.

“Month of June will end with deficient rainfall because for the next 2-3 days, we are not expecting much rainfall except in the central parts of the country like Maharashtra and adjoining areas. However, on June 30 we are expecting development of low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal, which in turn will activate monsoon," said M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

“In the month of July rainfall activity will increase and our forecast is 95 percent of long-period average for the month of July,” he added.

From July 1 to July 3, monsoon will advance over remaining parts of central India and some parts of north-west India, Mohapatra further mentioned.