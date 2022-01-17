Davos 2022: 94% of Indian CEOs upbeat on growth, says PwC Global CEO Survey

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual Davos gathering is going online once again due to the ongoing pandemic. The 5-day annual summit kicks off today. As global leaders chart out their revival strategy in a post-pandemic world, take a closer look at how CEOs around the world feel about the prospects of the global economy and their respective companies. 99 percent of India CEOs are optimistic about the Indian economy improving over the next twelve months. This is the key finding of the 25th annual PwC Global CEO Survey. Nearly 4,500 CEOs from 89 countries were polled between October and November last year. This was before the spread of the omicron variant globally and the start of the third COVID wave in India. 77 Indian CEOs were polled as part of the survey. The survey shows 89 percent of India CEOs see health risks as a threat to their company's topline, while, 77 percent are worried about geopolitical conflict and cyber risks. Sanjeev Krishnan, Chairman of PwC in India discussed more about the CEO survey.
Also Read:
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.