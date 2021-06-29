Credit guarantee schemes work as quasi-cash transfers directed toward distressed borrowers, says CEA

VIDEOS

Updated : June 29, 2021 17:59:12 IST

In a bid to shore up the economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled 8 measures aimed at sectors affected the most due to the COVID pandemic.

The first of these steps is a loan guarantee scheme worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore. Besides that, Rs 50,000 crore will be used to scale up health infrastructure with interest rate capped at 7.95 percent. The remaining Rs 60,000 crore is for other sectors with interest rate capped at 8.25 percent.

The government also expanded the Rs 3 lakh crore limit it had set for the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme (ECGS). It has now been enhanced to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Government said that Rs 2.7 lakh crore have been disbursed so far to more than 1 crore companies.

The government has also launched a credit guarantee scheme for small borrowers through micro finance institutions. These loans will be capped at Rs 1.25 lakh with an interest rate of 2 percent. The duration of these loans will be 3 years.

It also announced a loan guarantee scheme to revive tourism and a fertiliser subsidy of Rs 15,000 crore for farmers. The employment scheme called Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been extended till March 2022.

To discuss these measures and the state of Indian economy, Shereen Bhan and Latha Venkatesh spoke to Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser.

Subramanian also defended the government's decision of not opting for direct cash transfer schemes.

He said, "A loan with a guarantee provided by the government is a quasi-cash transfer directed towards those that are indeed distressed. In a direct cash transfer across everybody or unconditional cash transfer like for instance the farm loan waiver of 2009, the benefits get cornered by those that are not deserving."

"So, while there is a lot of fiscal spend on such a program, the impact of that actually is quite muted because it does not end up going to those who are genuinely distressed. It is pertinent that tax payer money is well-directed."