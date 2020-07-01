COVID-19: World Bank approves $750 million loan for MSMEs

VIDEOS

Updated : July 01, 2020 10:17 PM IST

In the last three months, the World Bank has committed 2.75 billion to support India's emergency COVID-19 response. This includes $1 billion for India’s health sector and another 1 billion to increase cash transfers and food benefits to the poor and the vulnerable.

Now, the World Bank board has approved a $750 million MSME emergency response program for India, this will go towards supporting the immediate liquidity needs of 1.5 million viable MSMEs.

Junaid Ahmed, country director for World Bank, discussed this with CNBC-TV18.