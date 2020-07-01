  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

COVID-19: World Bank approves $750 million loan for MSMEs

Updated : July 01, 2020 10:17 PM IST

In the last three months, the World Bank has committed 2.75 billion to support India's emergency COVID-19 response. This includes $1 billion for India’s health sector and another 1 billion to increase cash transfers and food benefits to the poor and the vulnerable.

Now, the World Bank board has approved a $750 million MSME emergency response program for India, this will go towards supporting the immediate liquidity needs of 1.5 million viable MSMEs.

Junaid Ahmed, country director for World Bank, discussed this with CNBC-TV18.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement