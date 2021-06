VIDEOS

Economy

Updated : June 14, 2021 15:25:42 IST

According to a recent report by Citi’s economist Samiran Chakrabarty, for the first time in 11 years, the real wage cost of large companies has fallen by 1 percent in FY21.

The report also stated that the real wage cost of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has declined by 16 percent in FY21.

According to the report, COVID may have worsened and already slowing the pace of job growth in India.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.