  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher after 2 sessions of losses; metal, banks gain most
Rupee slips to record low of 76.82 against dollar
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo suggests caution in restarting industrial operations

Updated : April 16, 2020 10:05 PM IST

As the number of coronavirus cases in India continues to rise, the health ministry has identified 170 hotspots in the country. Centre has asked local authorities to conduct door-to-door surveys to identify containment areas in these hotspots.

Sources say some industrial activity might be allowed in hotspot districts from the April 20 provided the factories don't fall in a containment area. This, however, is only applicable to non-urban areas. The restriction on plants in will remain stricter.

Among states, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of hotspots - 22 districts.

Kerala has 6 districts classified as hotspots with large outbreak, 1 district having hotspot cluster and 6 districts as non- hotspots. Karnataka has 3 hotspot districts with large outbreak and 3 with clusters. Eleven districts in the state are classified as non-hotspots.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding discussion with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team to assess future measures to deal with economic impact of COVID-19.

Sources say relief measures will not come in a big bang announcement, adding that MSMEs, daily wagers and labourers are the government's top priority.

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to TS Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh health minister, Jagadish Shettar, minister of large & medium scale industries, Government of Karnataka and Thomas Isaac, finance minister of Kerala.

 
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement