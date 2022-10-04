CNBC-TV18 Poll: 70% of debt fund managers, economists expect repo rate to peak between 6.25-6.5%

A majority of 94 percent of the people polled expect the RBI to hike the repo rate in its December policy meeting with over 80 percent expecting a hike of between 35 and 50 basis points.

Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked rates by 50 basis points but retained its stance on the withdrawal of accommodation.

CNBC-TV18 polled a whole host of debt fund managers and economists to understand where interest rates are headed and whether the rupee has bottomed out for now.

A majority of 94 percent of the people polled expect the RBI to hike the repo rate in its December policy meeting with over 80 percent expecting a hike of between 35 and 50 basis points.

Most of them also expect the repo rate to peak between 6.25 and 6.5 percent. 50 percent of the respondents expect the repo rate to peak by March 2023.

About 69 percent expect the RBI to change its stance to neutral in February 2023. Interestingly, most experts don’t expect the 10-year government securities yield to rise beyond 7.5 percent.

On the dollar-rupee, a majority of the respondents don’t expect the rupee to go past 83 to the dollar.

Watch the video for more.