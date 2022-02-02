Citi’s Samiran Chakraborty believes there could be some upside to tax buoyancy

The bond yields on the benchmark 10-year government bonds surged to 6.883 percent Wednesday, rising to levels last seen in July 2019.

The equity markets have been cheering partly because the budget is pro-growth, pro-capex, and the global cues are strong. However, one market that is absolutely sulking is the bond market, rattled by the Rs 14.95 trillion of government borrowing that will hit them starting April 1.

The bond yields on the benchmark 10-year government bonds surged to 6.883 percent Wednesday, rising to levels last seen in July 2019. The bond sell-off picked pace after the government announced increased borrowing in the FY23 budget to Rs 14.95 trillion to support a bigger annual budget of Rs 39.45 trillion. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year is 10 basis points higher than targeted earlier.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi said, “There is some underestimation on the nominal GDP growth forecast itself at 11.1 percent. Most of the market is around 12-13 percent on nominal GDP growth. And then there is an issue of tax buoyancy, where, with that 11.1 percent nominal GDP growth, the tax buoyancy is at 1.3 whereas last year's tax policy was 1.7. So there could be some upside to tax buoyancy as well.”

A tax is buoyant if revenues rise proportionately more than the rise in national income. The tax buoyancy indicator measures the responsiveness and efficiency of revenue mobilisation as a response to GDP growth.

B Prasanna, Head-Global Markets Group of ICICI Bank said, “The budget was conservative and under accounting for potential tax collections both on non-tax as well as tax collection. Before the budget, the markets expected that fiscal deficit was to be at around close to 6 to 6.3 depending upon which research house you spoke, gross borrowing programme was 12-12.50 half lakh crore. Now bond markets were not prepared for a disappointment on both these factors.”

