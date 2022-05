Government sources say it will be "very challenging" to meet the fiscal deficit target for financial year 2023 due to massive revenue foregone to battle inflation and additional outgo in terms of food and fertilizer subsidy.

Government sources say it will be "very challenging" to meet the fiscal deficit target for financial year 2023 due to massive revenue foregone to battle inflation and additional outgo in terms of food and fertilizer subsidy.

Sources expect revenue forgone to be around Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

However economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth expects inflation to moderate in the coming months. He said the commodity price may have peaked in the month of May.

Watch video for more.