    CAG expresses concern over budgetary process, calls for 'realistic' budget estimates

    CAG expresses concern over budgetary process, calls for 'realistic' budget estimates

    By Timsy Jaipuria   IST (Published)
    CAG has called for "realistic" estimates after the DEA allocated more than Rs 60,000 crore for FY21 but utilised only about Rs 27,000 crore.

    The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has expressed concerns over the budgetary process followed by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). CAG has called for "realistic" estimates after the DEA allocated more than Rs 60,000 crore for financial year 2021 but utilised only about Rs 27,000 crore.
    CAG has also flagged several examples sighting lapses in budgeting by DEA in the past years too, highlighting the difference between the grants and the spending.
    The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) too has similar views. Earlier in March PSC stressed upon the need for “realistic preparations” of budget estimates, revised estimates and full utilisation of allocated funds.
    Watch video for more.
