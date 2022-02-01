Budget with focus on infrastructure makes India attractive: Mirae Asset’s Rahul Chadha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2022, which has enthused the markets. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal, Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer at Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Aditya Narain, Managing Director, Head of Research, of Edelweiss Securities gave their take on Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and their outlook on the road ahead.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2022, which has enthused the markets. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal, Rahul Chadha, Chief Investment Officer at Mirae Asset Global Investments, and Aditya Narain, Managing Director, Head of Research, of Edelweiss Securities gave their take on Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and their outlook on the road ahead.

Chadha said, “I think the budget with its focus on infrastructure clearly goes in terms of making India all the more attractive place. So overall, it is a good budget and this would mean that FIIs would continue to add exposure in the market.”

Narain said, “This is a more conservative budget than I have seen in many years. Conservative, in part, because the numbers that they have got on the revenue side actually gives you some upside, right. But the other thing that surprised me a little bit is that on the spending side. They have also tended to be a little conservative, and they have actually pulled back on quite a few things.”

He added, “The other thing, which is a very nice part of this budget is it doesn't really focus on taxes and to some extent that tells you that the tax debate has largely been settled, no more tinkering. You had tax changes that happened in the last couple of years. The benefits of that are flowing through that you see in the revenue numbers. So I think that's a good positive of the whole thing also.”

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here