India's electronics manufacturers are seeking a reduction in import duties on components and input materials needed to manufacture appliances. They claim that the hike in customs duties is raising their production cost and making India uncompetitive against manufacturing nations like China and Vietnam.

India's electronics manufacturers are seeking a reduction in import duties on components and input materials needed to manufacture appliances. They claim that the hike in customs duties is raising their production cost and making India uncompetitive against manufacturing nations like China and Vietnam.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar for more details.