Budget: FY23 borrowing could be lower on better receipts

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the FY23 borrowing could be lower on better receipts.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the FY23 borrowing could be lower on better receipts.

The FY23 borrowing for the new financial year could be lower on better receipts. Also given the current trend on the bond yields especially after the announcement of an elevated borrowing programme of FY23, the government is not looking happy with the spike in yields. More importantly the government expects the market to behave in an orderly manner.

Also Read:

The FY23 borrowing could be actually lower than what has been budgeted simply because there was a switch of Rs 65,000 crore on January 28 which has not been factored into the budget. So the FY23 gross borrowing could be lower by that much amount – not Rs 14.95 trillion but Rs 14.3 trillion.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sapna Das for more details.