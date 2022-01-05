Budget Coutdown: Experts discuss the math behind the budget

The first step to budget making is National Statistical Organization (NSO) presenting its first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) on January 7. Based on the nominal GDP that the NSO estimates for the current year, government goes on to estimate the nominal GDP growth for the next year and the tax growth and the fiscal deficit are then derived from the nominal GDP of next year. Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura, Abhishek Upadhyay, Senior Economist at ICICI Securities, DK Joshi, Senior Director and Chief Economist at CRISIL and Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank discussed this further.

The first step to budget making is National Statistical Organization (NSO) presenting its first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) on January 7. Based on the nominal GDP that the NSO estimates for the current year, government goes on to estimate the nominal GDP growth for the next year and the tax growth and the fiscal deficit are then derived from the nominal GDP of next year.

A CNBCTV18 poll and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) estimates place the real GDP growth for the current year between 9.3 percent and 9.5 percent. The budget needs to estimate the nominal GDP, which is real GDP plus inflation and the inflation here is an average of wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) inflation. Assuming an inflation of around 8 percent, the nominal GDP is likely to work out to Rs 230 lakh crore.

Also Read:

Again the RBI’s forecasters poll and the CNBCTV18 poll sees next year’s real GDP at around 7.5-8 percent. With an inflation of 5 percent, this will mean a nominal GDP of Rs 260-265 lakh crore for next year. But do these estimates require some downward revision because of the third wave that we are going through. Also the Q3 advance numbers are coming for corporates, tractor sales, two-wheeler sales as well as FMCG sales are all pointing to a rural slowdown. However will these disturb the momentum in earnings and tax collections?

Aurodeep Nandi, India Economist and Vice President at Nomura, Abhishek Upadhyay, Senior Economist at ICICI Securities, DK Joshi, Senior Director and Chief Economist at CRISIL and Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank discussed this further.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.