The government had announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat packages with lots of fanfare. Relief measures in particular for the MSME sector were among the key features. 18 months down the line, CNBC-TV18's Sapna Das visited a cross-section of micro and small entrepreneurs in Western UP's Noida to see just how effective these measures have been.

