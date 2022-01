With Union Budget 2022 just a couple of weeks away, CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma visited the source of the iconic Makrana marble in Rajasthan to find out their Budget wishlist.

The COVID pandemic has weighed on the labour-intensive business with the lockdowns leaving many unemployed. Marble manufacturers say high GST rates is holding the industry back. With Union Budget 2022 just a couple of weeks away, CNBC-TV18's Anu Sharma visited the source of the iconic Makrana marble in Rajasthan to find out their Budget wishlist.

