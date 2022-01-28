Budget 2022: What foreign investors want from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2022 is around the corner and there are expectations that the government's reform agenda will get a significant push and that there will be measures to support foreign investment. According to experts at CSIS, India needs to be among top 10 nations on ease of doing business index, there needs to be clarity on India's divestment roadmap and agri reform strategy. It also recommends wider infra and handholding support for MSMEs.

According to experts at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), India needs to be among top 10 nations on ease of doing business index, there needs to be fast tracking of settlement of contractual disputes, there should be a reduction in import tariffs, MSMEs need wider infra and handholding support, it is important to consolidate health expenditure and avoid overlap between PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana and National Health Mission.

CSIS has also said that there needs to be clarity on India's divestment roadmap and agri reform strategy.

The US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has said that the budget must make it easier for buyers and sellers to use digital solutions, eliminate cap on FDI in insurance sector, increase access to finance for MSMEs, remove cumbersome process of acquiring multiple license and ensure tax stability, continuity and commitment to global tax norms.

To discuss what foreign investors want from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rick Rossow, Senior Advisor at CSIS; Mukesh Aghi, CEO & President of USISPF; Vinod Muthukrishnan, Co-chair of USISPF Start-up Connect and Jayant Krishna, CEO of FAST India & Senior Fellow at CSIS.

