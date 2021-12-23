Budget 2022: This is what India Inc seeks from FM Sitharaman

The countdown to Budget 2022 has begun and the government faces an uphill task on fuelling economic growth amidst resurfacing of COVID concerns. Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have been meeting industry leaders and entrepreneurs, gathering their feedback on the state of the economy and their wishlist for the government.

India's GDP growth has bounced back from degrowth of 7.4 percent in Q2 of FY21 to a growth of 8.4 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

In the stock market, investors have seen strong gains this year with the Nifty rallying 22 percent year-to-date, and Sensex has given 20 percent returns so far this year.

New companies are more confident than ever to raise money from the stock market -- the year saw over 60 public issues hitting the street, including big names like Zomato, Paytm, and Nykaa -- in fact, Dalal Street saw more IPOs this year than in the past three years combined.

However, rising inflation, supply chain issues across the globe, and the semiconductor crisis are some of the big challenges. Given this backdrop, what are India Inc's expectations from the finance minister?

To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director at TVS Capital Funds, and Board Member of IVCA; Nilesh Shah, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management and Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at Transport Corporation of India.

