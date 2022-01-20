Budget 2022: Small auto component manufacturers seek stimulus package from FM Sitharaman

When the pandemic broke out two years ago, it couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time for automobile original equipment manufacturers already reeling from tepid domestic sales and oversupply. CNBC-TV18 does a ground check at these SMEs to find out if they are looking forward to budget 2022 with hope.

That's also why the last two years have been more than challenging for smaller auto-component makers who have seen order books fall apart and supply chains interrupted amid mounting losses. CNBC-TV18 does a ground check at these SMEs to find out if they are looking forward to budget 2022 with hope.

