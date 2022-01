With union budget 2022 around the corner, Prachur Sah, CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas told CNBC-TV18 that any measure which will help boost domestic oil and gas production will be welcomed by the industry. He said the company is planning to invest USD 4-5 billion over the next 3 years in the oil and gas business.

He said currently Cairn India is producing 1,60,000 barrels per day of oil and is hoping to ramp it up to 5,00,000 barrels per day in the long run.

