Budget 2022: Priorities could be on restoring livelihoods hit due to pandemic

Finance ministers yet again going to build upon the mantra of inclusive growth, which is likely to be the key mandate to stare out the pandemic hit economy towards the aim of $5 trillion.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce measures with an aim to reduce poverty, increase employment opportunities, allocate more funds towards housing for all, and restoring the livelihoods of those who were hit the most during the pandemic.

Some of the focus areas would be to continue to support those at the bottom of the pyramid like migrant labourers. Government is also likely to enhance the ongoing food security scheme of providing free ration, focus will also be on building health infrastructure in villages and smaller towns where the government feels that it is now the need to give that kind of social security.

