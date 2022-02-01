Budget 2022: Prashant Nair lists out expectations on tax front

The backdrop for tax related announcements in the Union Budget 2022 is pretty encouraging. Tax collections have been much stronger than what was budgeted. Gross taxes, for example, are expected to grow almost 24 percent as compared to Budget expectations of 9.5 percent, but expenses have also been higher. So with this backdrop, what are the expectations on the tax front? As always, the wishlist is a long one.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here