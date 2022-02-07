Budget 2022: Need priority sector lending status for travel, hospitality industry, says SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

Soon after announcing the union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been holding series of meetings with different industry chambers for their feedback on the budget and whether the announcements are in line with their expectations. Over the weekend, the finance minister met business leaders from various industries. She noted their feedback and concerns, promising to address them as soon as possible.

She also urged India Inc to rise as team India and ensure that India doesn't miss the bus this time.

Travel and hospitality sector has been seeking more support from the government to tide over the challenges.

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh urged the finance minister to include air turbine fuel under the ambit of GST during her interaction with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM).

He also requested her to consider granting infrastructure status to travel, tourism and hospitality sectors to facilitate lending by banks and financial institutions.

