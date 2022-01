The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sought an additional budget allocation of Rs 20,000 crores.The ministry has cited the need for a fiscal push on the back of renewed investor interest and the need for a further impetus on Digital India.

MeitY is hoping that if allocation is granted, it can be given for a PLI push for various subsets of the electronics sector.

