Budget 2022: Latha Venkatesh lists out big numbers to watch out for

The 10-year bond yield has soared to 6.75 percent by end January from 6.45 percent on January 1, on fears that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cannot help with open market operations (OMOs) if the Budget announces a high deficit and market borrowing amount. So, the biggest number to watch will by the fiscal deficit number.

According to a CNBC-TV18’s poll, it will be close to this year’s revised deficit number of 15.34 trillion. Some economists expect even Rs 16.5 lakh crore. Smaller the better for the bond market. At Rs 15.5 lakh crore, the deficit will be 6.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) that is 50 basis points (bps) below this year’s budgeted fiscal deficit but not exactly a celebratory number – 6 percent will be good news for the bond markets.

