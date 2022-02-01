Budget 2022: Jayant Sinha says it's cardinally important to bring down fiscal deficit

In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of Standing Committee on Finance said that it is cardinally important at this stage to bring down the fiscal deficit and as we move out of this pandemic period, out of this crisis period, elevated welfare spending will come down.

On fiscal deficit Sinha said as we move out of this pandemic period, out of this crisis period, elevated welfare spending will come down.

“It is cardinally important at this stage to bring down the fiscal deficit and to bring down the fiscal deficit the very elevated expenditure that we had on various support programmes that are required during a once in a century pandemic have to be wound down to some extent. This is why the spending on food has come down, which is why most likely the spending on when MNREGA will also come down.”

