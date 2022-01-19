Budget 2022: India Inc seeks reforms, investments and tax stability

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her third union budget amidst a global pandemic, India Inc has a list of asks both on the policy and tax fronts which include a stable, predictive and transparent tax regime, rationalisation of capital gains tax, improvement of ADR mechanisms to minimise disputes, expansion in remission of duties and taxes on exported products, expansion of the PLI scheme to more sectors among others.

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her third union budget amidst a global pandemic, the focus is going to be on maintaining the momentum on structural reforms and a policy push for key priority areas that are driving growth.

Like every year, India Inc has a list of asks both on the policy and tax fronts which include a stable, predictive and transparent tax regime, rationalisation of capital gains tax, improvement of alternative dispute resolution or ADR mechanisms to minimise disputes, expansion in remission of duties and taxes on exported products, expansion of the PLI scheme to more sectors, credit support for MSMEs to ease liquidity issues faced by industry and supportive tax measures for start-ups.

To talk about what corporate India wants from the finance minister on February 1, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Subhash Garg, Former Finance Secretary; Najib Shah, Former Chairman of CBEC; Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader at EY India and Ashley Menezes, Partner & COO at ChrysCapital and Chair of Regulatory Affairs at IVCA.

