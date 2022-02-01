Budget 2022 in right direction with economic recovery and reform: FICCI

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Sanjiv Mehta, President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and CMD of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) gave his take on Nirmala Sitharaman’s union budget 2022.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth Union Budget and the Narendra Modi government's 10th budget on Monday albeit without giving any major relief to salaried class in relation to income tax slabs and other forms of rebates.

“It’s a bold budget, it’s a courageous budget. It brings on the budget of last year. There is an element of consistency. I believe that the budget numbers would also lend some flexibility knowing that the pandemic (COVID-19) is not yet over and if we are looking at real GDP growth of 8 percent then the nominal GDP growth would be about 13-14 percent and under those circumstances, it should augur well for the country,” Mehta said.

“However, I am looking at it from the three areas - continuous recovery of the economy, relief to the stressed and reform, the budget is absolutely in the right direction,” he said.

