Budget 2022: Hope more jobs will be created in formal, informal economy, says Sunil Kant Munjal

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Group is hopeful of more jobs being created in the formal and the informal economy and less need of raising the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) budgets.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman, Hero Group is hopeful of more jobs being created in the formal and the informal economy and less need of raising the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) budgets.

Sharing his views on Union Budget 2022, Munjal said it follows the recommendations the industry has been making for about 20 years.

Also Read:

The industry has been asking to simplify the process, have a long-term view, more strategic outlook but a conservative plan for the implementation – and this is what it has done.

According to him, there is stress in the overall economy, the rural turnaround has been very slow and not still quite where some of the urban areas are.

For more, watch the accompanying video