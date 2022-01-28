0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

videos | IST

Budget 2022: Here's what chemical companies want from FM Sitharaman

Profile image
By Shilpa Ranipeta   IST (Published)
Mini

With China's chemical industry seeing a downturn because of stringent environmental norms and capacity shutdowns over the past few years, India is now well positioned to capitalize on the replaceable export market. So what does an industry poised for such growth want from the government and the union budget?

India is the 6th largest producer of chemicals, an industry, estimated at USD 178 billion, growing at 9.3 percent driven by rising demand for specialty chemicals and petrochemicals.
With China's chemical industry seeing a downturn because of stringent environmental norms and capacity shutdowns over the past few years, India is now well positioned to capitalize on the replaceable export market.
Also Read: Expectations of the Health Insurance sector from the Union Budget 2022
So what does an industry poised for such growth want from the government and the union budget? Here's a report.
Read more from CNBC-TV18's budget coverage here
Watch video for more.
Tags