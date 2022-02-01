Budget 2022: Happy with investment allocation in infra, says TV Narendran

Watch TV Narendran, President of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII); Pawan Munjal, VP of CII; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII and Rajiv Memani, Head of National Committee on Taxation at CII share their outlook on Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1, which enthused the markets. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, TV Narendran, President of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII); Pawan Munjal, VP of CII; Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII and Rajiv Memani, Head of National Committee on Taxation at CII gave their take on Budget 2022 , shared their outlook on the road ahead.

TV Narendran said, "Our biggest ask was continue to spend on infrastructure and I think that has been more than addressed by significant increase in allocation to infrastructure. Infrastructure is a great multiplier - it improves productivity, it creates jobs across the country. There are a lot of short and long term measures which are positive. There are no retrograde steps, so in many ways a lot of what we asked for is evident in the Budget and we are happy with that."

Pawan Munjal stated, "Overall it is a growth oriented budget. All the investment that is going to go into infrastructure and Gati Shakti will generate employment and it will then generate demand. I am very happy that there is lot of focus on EVs. The whole world I moving towards a clean and green future and which is what we need in India. So clearly it is a reform oriented budget with consistency."

Rajiv Memani said, "Overall from a tax standpoint it was a very steady, very stable budget."

