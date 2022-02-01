Budget 2022 growth-oriented with emphasis on private sector participation: Deepak Parekh

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, announced the Union Budget for financial year 2022-23, which enthused one and all. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC, said this is a growth oriented Budget with emphasis on private sector participation. He further mentioned that a lot of emphasis has been given to infrastructure through the Gati Shakti plan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her fourth Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. The Budget outlined the government’s clear intent to push capital spending and infra in the economy. The capex-centric, infra-focused Budget outlined a 37 percent rise in capital expenditure with the Centre willing to do the heavy lifting to ensure the economy gets out of the shadows of the pandemic-induced disruptions on the supply side.

Sharing his first impressions on the Budget, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC, said that this Budget has delivered on the capex side. Parekh believes enough emphasis has been given to private sector participation. He affirmed that Budget 2022 is indeed a growth-oriented one.

He said, "I think it is a growth oriented Budget . I think the markets will like it, enough emphasis has been given to the private sector participation as well. The direct taxes have not been changed at all except some surcharge here and there because the government has got phenomenal revenue. The gross tax revenue has increased by 50 percent in 9 months, corporate tax has gone up by 90 percent and so also the income tax has gone up by 48 percent. So there is no need to change the income tax slab rates, 80C exemptions etc."

“What we needed was increased capital expenditure and everyone was asking for that and looking forward to that. So Gati Shakti, which has all the modes of infrastructure and logistics, a lot of emphasis has been put by the Finance Minister on it and there has been allocation of large resources for infrastructure,” he added.

On worries that are arising on account of fiscal deficit, Parekh believes it is in line with the 9.2 percent growth that is estimated for financial year 2022 and the above 8 percent GDP target for the next financial year as well. According to him, all parameters including forex reserves, inflation and exports are doing good so fiscal deficit should not be a concern.

