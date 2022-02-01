Budget 2022: Govt should have stimulated demand side, put cash in hands of people, says Amit Mitra

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amit Mitra, West Bengal CM's Principal Chief Adviser said, budget has to face the immediate crisis and then it will have to have a medium term perspective. What the budget should have done was created stimulation on the demand side, everybody will agree on that but not this government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2022, which has enthused the markets. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amit Mitra, West Bengal CM's Principal Chief Adviser, gave his take and outlook on the road ahead.

Mitra said, "The budget has to face the immediate crisis which I would call a shock to the economy. Then it will have to have a medium term perspective. The long term is not predictable so economists never venture towards the long term. So what the budget should have done was created stimulation on the demand side, everybody will agree on that but not this government. The government should have put cash in the hands of people, that is what West Bengal did and the result was that we had a 1.2 percent positive rate of growth when India has negative 7.7 percent. So it is an example for the centre to learn from."

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here