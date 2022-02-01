Budget 2022: Govt creating building blocks for growth, says Kotak Mahindra AMC's Nilesh Shah

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital and Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC gave their take on Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2022 and their outlook on the road ahead.

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC said, "I will call the budget a public private partnership budget. Government is saying that we will raise capex, we will spend money, we will create building blocks for the positioning of India in centenary which will take from agriculture all the way up to digital economy and we hope that entrepreneurs, startup founders, tax payers, all will ride on this highway."

Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital said, "The budget reinforces the growth imperative. My expectation is that we are going to see some higher inflation but I am not too sure it is going to be as high as what we are seeing in rest of the world. So India is more comfortably placed in terms of both the growth and the support which is coming in for growth from the government as well as from RBI. In terms of sectors, we need to be focused on growth oriented sectors and keep investing in them. "

